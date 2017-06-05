DiNapoli issues statement on Trump budget proposal

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli issued the following statement on President Trump’s budget proposal:
“The President’s budget does not prioritize the needs of the middle-class or the most vulnerable among us. The budget, while cutting taxes for the wealthiest Americans, would decimate vital programs that millions of New Yorkers rely on. His proposal also creates real consequences for the state budget, putting New York’s taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in eliminated federal funding.
“Here are some of the programs put at risk by the President’s proposed budget:
- Almost 3 million New Yorkers received approximately $5 billion through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps).
- More than 1.5 million New York households benefitted from $274 million in Home Energy Assistance.
- Supplemental Security Income provided almost $4.4 billion to more than 700,000 New York residents.
- Social Security Disability Insurance benefits of $8.5 billion went to nearly 600,000 New Yorkers.”
