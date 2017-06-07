Pets need loving forever homes

Fawn is a 4-year-old female Short Coat Chihuahua/Wire Fox Terrier mix. She has some food guarding issues and should not be around small children. She loves being scratched. She can be a little skittish but she is really very sweet. She’d be happy to cuddle up in a warm blanket or on someone’s lap. Please come meet her soon.

Trinity is a 1 1/2-year-old female kitty who needs a forever home. If you’re interested in a charming girl like her, please come down to meet her.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

