Morrisville State College to host 2017 Boys State Camp

Morrisville State College will host more than 1,000 high school boys at this year’s American Legion Boys State government camp June 25-July 1.

Attendees were chosen based on their exceptional qualities of leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service to their schools.

During the weeklong program, participants learn about citizenship, leadership training and various aspects of government in New York State, such as how to run for office, organize campaigns and pass bills.

They will also participate in mock legislative sessions and court proceedings, physical fitness, teamwork and other activities.

Developed by the American Legion in 1938, Boys State participants have influenced actual government legislation in the past. The junior driving license being issued at the age of 16 was an idea passed on to legislature in the 1950s by Boys State.

Boys State participants who choose to attend Morrisville State are eligible to receive a scholarship.

