Players of Utica announces its 105th season

The Players of Utica proudly announces its 105th season — showcasing a variety of theatrical experiences through three musical productions and two plays.

The season starts off with the comical hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This musical focuses on six quirky adolescents as they prep for an event sponsored by three equally quirky grown-ups. One of the few musicals to grow out of improvisational theatre, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee mixes dynamic music with hilarious comedy. September 15-17 & 21-24, 2017.

In November, we invite no less than the Great Bard himself to Utica to watch his most accessible play given a stellar performance, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

If you saw this season’s Don’t Drink the Water, you’ll see more of that director’s humor in this play, as Joni DePerno-Zahas directs this piece. She promises to deliver Shakespeare as only she can. November 10-12 & 16-19, 2017.

If you’re a lover of murder mystery-comedies, you’ll be especially excited for February’s play, The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays). This play has as its main character Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role as Sherlock Holmes. When he has guests over for the Christmas holidays, one of his guests gets meeting an untimely death. This show is seriously funny with some scary moments to test your metal. February 2-4 & 9-11, 2017.

When spring 2018 makes its appearance, we offer the classic Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell. The music is terrific: hummable, memorable, lilting. This is a novel retelling of several New Testament parables with characters we can all recognize. This is a show that plays to every generation with its unusual style and script. April 6-8 & 12-15, 2018.

To close the 2017-2018 season, Players of Utica veteran Dan Fusillo directs 110 in the Shade, the glorious musical adaptation of The Rainmaker — the touching story of the southwestern spinster Lizzie Curry and the conman she falls in love with during one drought-stricken summer. Beautiful songs shape a story of love, arriving when least expected. June 1-3, 7-10, 2018.

Season tickets will be available for purchase during the current production of SHOUT! The Mod Musical June 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. and June 11, 18 at 2 p.m. The 2017-2018 season subscription will soon be available online at www.players.ticketderby.com or by calling (315) 724-7624.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

