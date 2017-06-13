National Men’s Health Week: Men can be role models by making healthy choices

The Oneida County Health Department encourages men of all ages to make their health a priority. In doing so, men are role models for their children as well as friends and other family members. During this week, support the men in your life and encourage them to become healthier. Initiate habits that will be healthier for them and for their loved ones:

1. Get a good night’s sleep…most adults need 7-9 hours per night.

2. Kick any tobacco habits.

3. Increase physical activity…adults should have about two-and-a-half hours per week of moderate aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening activity.

4. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

5. Tame your stress.

6. Get regular check-ups and screenings.

Men without insurance may be eligible for a free colon cancer screening through the Oneida County Health Department’s Cancer Services Program of Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties. Men ages 50 to 64 can call (315) 798-5248 to determine if they are eligible for a free, easy in home screening kit.

Take some time in June to celebrate the men in your life and encourage them to take care of themselves. They are important people in our lives!

For additional information on how to be proactive and make health a priority, see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Men’s Health Week website: https://www.cdc.gov/men/nmhw/.

