CORE FCU awards community grants

CORE Federal Credit Union recently awarded a number of grants to not-for-profit and community organizations located in or serving Madison County through its seventh annual Community Grant Program.

Grant dollars were awarded based on the needs of the organization applying, the programs’ projected impact on the community, and the number of requests received. CORE received grant requests from over 30 groups throughout Madison County totaling over $21,000.

Thanks to a grant from the New York Credit Union Foundation that provided additional funding for the program, CORE was able to award over $5,300 to a wide variety of Madison County not-for-profit groups.

These groups and organizations were recognized for their dedication to our community and received funds to support the following programs:

CazCares, Inc. received a grant to partner with the Cazenovia Public Library to provide mutual clients who have children with books and tools needed to create a positive family reading tradition in their homes.

Cazenovia High School will create a community-based Life Skills curriculum at the school to increase students’ independence at school, in the community and at home.

Chenango Water Exercise Group will support their scholarship program which goes to community members who can’t afford the full expense of its water exercise program, which assists many elderly and disabled residents throughout the county.

Community Action Partnership of Madison County received an unrestricted grant to assist with a variety of programs as well as employee and volunteer development.

Community Memorial Hospital will upgrade a pediatric scale/examination table that would improve safety and efficiency for their young patients.

Hamilton Food Cupboard will purchase food to be distributed for a summer lunch program for students who would be receiving free and reduced lunches throughout the school year.

Madison Methodist Church will assist two families whose children attend Madison Central School with groceries by means of the food sense program.

Mid-York Interfaith Holiday Project helps provide families in need, who live in the Hamilton or Madison school districts, with toys, clothing, and food during the holidays.

Morrisville College Foundation Inc. will provide funding for its student hardship and scholarship fund.

Morrisville Community Church Food Pantry will assist in eliminating food insecurities for the less fortunate in their area. This will also help them maintain the pantry.

Peterboro Farmers Market will utilize funds to support costs of promoting their summer events. This will help to increase attendance which gives the community fun activities to do throughout the season.

Peterboro United Methodist Church will fund its Balloon Walk for their Health and Wellness Fair, which provides a safe place for the younger attendees to play and be active.

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department will purchase an Automated External Defibrillator. This is a portable device that can check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly will cover the cost of volunteer training which provides free tax return preparation for seniors and those with disabilities free of charge.

The Children’s Center at Morrisville State College Inc. will update their playground which provides a safe and nurturing environment for children.

CORE Federal Credit Union is a local, full-service, non-profit financial service provider. CORE has offices in Morrisville, East Syracuse and North Syracuse.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

