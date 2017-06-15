Local residents named to University of Scranton spring 2017 dean’s list

Local residents were among more than 1,600 students who were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The students are:

Carson E. Clabeaux of New Woodstock is a senior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Ryan J. Haley of Cazenovia is a sophomore business administration major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

Hailey V. BeVard of Syracuse is a junior community health education major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

