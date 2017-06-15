Cazenovia Public Library’s Open Afternoon Book Club to discuss The Book That Matters Most

The Open Afternoon Book Club will hold its next meeting in the Story Garden Room on Wednesday, June 21st at 1:00 pm. The group will discuss The Book That Matters Most (2016) by best-selling author Ann Hood.

After Ava’s marriage falls apart and her two grown children move out of the country, she joins a book group in search of companionship. Each member of the group is asked to present the book that matters the most to them. The story of Ava’s quest to discover a mysterious book from her childhood is alternated with that of her troubled daughter Maggie.

Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

