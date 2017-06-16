University of Delaware announces dean’s list » Oneida Police Department blotter June 2, 2017 Kelly L. Thurber, 50, 333 North St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog.

Brian A. James Jr., 33, 1720 Canal Rd., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. June 4, 2017 Marjorie A. Morgan, 59, 415 Grand St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog and for having a dog at large. June 5, 2017 Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 23, 123 N. Warner St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Michael A. Janse, 36, no permanent address, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $250 cash or $500 bond. June 6, 2017 Cheyanne M. Whaley, 22, 18 Chapel St., Sherburne, was arrested for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ROR’d. June 7, 2017 Katherine A. Joslyn, 29, 5356 Canal Rd., Durhamville was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the 2nd degree and unlicensed operator. June 9, 2017 Michael F. Held, 32, 2700 Rt. 12B, Deansboro, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on an original charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash/$1000 bond. June 11, 2017 Earl E. Egelston Sr., 49, 223 Gladwell Ave. was issued an appearance ticket for having an open container of alcohol in a public place. June 12, 2017 Steven A. Potocki, 35, 357 Washington Ave. was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the 2nd degree.

Stefanie L. Britton, 32, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Patrick J. Carinci, 23, 348 Stone St. , Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child. June 13, 2017 Janet L. Willson, 35, 452 Broad St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging her with 2 counts of disorderly conduct.

Alex M. Baird, 18, 5173 W. Seneca St., Vernon, was issued a criminal summons for assault in the 3rd degree. June 14, 2017 Emily L. Croniser, 22, 3207 Fox St., Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear on an original charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $1000 cash or $2000 bond.

Holly S. Moyer, 30, 3492 Cottons Rd., Canastota, was charged with speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree.

