Oneida Police Department blotter

- Kelly L. Thurber, 50, 333 North St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog.
- Brian A. James Jr., 33, 1720 Canal Rd., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.
June 4, 2017
- Marjorie A. Morgan, 59, 415 Grand St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog and for having a dog at large.
June 5, 2017
- Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 23, 123 N. Warner St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Michael A. Janse, 36, no permanent address, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $250 cash or $500 bond.
June 6, 2017
- Cheyanne M. Whaley, 22, 18 Chapel St., Sherburne, was arrested for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ROR’d.
June 7, 2017
- Katherine A. Joslyn, 29, 5356 Canal Rd., Durhamville was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the 2nd degree and unlicensed operator.
June 9, 2017
- Michael F. Held, 32, 2700 Rt. 12B, Deansboro, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on an original charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash/$1000 bond.
June 11, 2017
- Earl E. Egelston Sr., 49, 223 Gladwell Ave. was issued an appearance ticket for having an open container of alcohol in a public place.
June 12, 2017
- Steven A. Potocki, 35, 357 Washington Ave. was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the 2nd degree.
- Stefanie L. Britton, 32, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Patrick J. Carinci, 23, 348 Stone St. , Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
June 13, 2017
- Janet L. Willson, 35, 452 Broad St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging her with 2 counts of disorderly conduct.
- Alex M. Baird, 18, 5173 W. Seneca St., Vernon, was issued a criminal summons for assault in the 3rd degree.
June 14, 2017
- Emily L. Croniser, 22, 3207 Fox St., Durhamville, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear on an original charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $1000 cash or $2000 bond.
- Holly S. Moyer, 30, 3492 Cottons Rd., Canastota, was charged with speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree.
