Cazenovia Public Library to host concert by local musician

The Cazenovia Public Library will host a special concert by local musician Dave Robertson on Tuesday, June 27th at 7:00 pm in the Community Room.

“Hongo” Dave Robertson is a singer-songwriter from Cazenovia who performs folk and modern-folk originals, as well as covers of Neil Young, John Prine, Ryan Adams, Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, and Cat Stevens. Dave is known for his socially conscious lyrics. “Migrant Road,” for example, tells the story of a young Mexican boy who must leave his homeland in search of work in the States. “All Goes Well” captures the thoughts of an adventure-seeking young man serving in Afghanistan. Robertson’s original song, “Joplin Town” documents the emotions of loss and strength in the face of disaster.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 366-2453 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

