Part-time students recognized at SUNY Canton

SUNY Canton recognizes its part-time students for academic success during the spring 2017 semester.

Part Time Honors recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as the top awards given for academic success during a semester at the college.

Among those to receive honors are:

Natasha J. Zmitrowitz, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canastota.

Jessica L. Newman, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Oneida.

Wayne R. Premo, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Oneida.

Kristine K. Linder, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major from Oriskany Falls.

