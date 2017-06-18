Morrisville State College equine students receive Bridget Kate Publicover Scholarship

Jenna Doktor, of Corfu, and Savannah Short, of Coram, have received the 2017-18 Bridget Kate Publicover Scholarship, awarded annually by the Morrisville College Foundation to students majoring in an equine program.

Presented to a student in their sophomore or junior year, the Bridget Kate Publicover Scholarship is based on academic achievement, good character, citizenship and campus involvement. The scholarship is in memory of MSC student Bridget Kate Publicover, who tragically died in a campus accident in 2004.

The award honors the equine student’s spirit and enthusiasm, which reached beyond the horses on the Morrisville State campus to serving as the team manager for the men’s hockey team.

Doktor, entering her junior year, is pursuing a bachelor’s of technology degree in equine science and management. She is a member of the MSC hunt seat equestrian riding team and also works on the school’s event staff. Following graduation, Doktor hopes to travel across the country rehabilitating horses.

Short is an equine science, bachelor of technology junior student. A member of the MSC hunt seat equestrian riding team, Short has regularly volunteered at a horse rescue for the past three years. She plans to continue her lifelong work with horses by pursuing a career in equine rehabilitation following graduation.

Katelyn Ragozzino, of Southington, Conn., was also a recipient of the scholarship for this past academic year.

Ragozzino graduated this May with a bachelor’s of technology degree in equine science with a concentration in western breaking and training. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in vocational education and eventually become an equine science teacher, and also hopes to run her own reining training business.

Ragozzino was highly active on campus, serving as a member of the MSC western equestrian riding team and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, through which she volunteered at such places as Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association in Canastota and Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. She also interned at the MSC western barn during the summer of 2015 before serving as a work-study student at the circulation desk in the school’s library in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ragozzino is also a member of the National FFA Organization, where she has competed at the state and national level with her chapter’s horse judging team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

