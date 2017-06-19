Forty-two arrested for bird fighting in Herkimer County

A six-month investigation by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica and the New York State Office of the Attorney General, with assistance from the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office, into an illegal bird-fighting operation at a barn located in the Town of Frankfort, Herkimer County, resulted in the arrest of several individuals following the execution of search warrants on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Seized as a result of this search at a barn at Mr. P’s Landscaping, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort, was approximately 55 game birds commonly used for bird fighting, and over $68,000 in US currency. Investigators also seized approximately 3 ounces of heroin from a vehicle parked at this location. A subsequent search of an adjacent barn resulted in the discovery of a game bird breeding and training facility, at which approximately 180 game birds were seized. All game birds were turned over to personnel from the Herkimer County Humane Society at the scene.

The following individuals were charged with the felony of Engaging in Animal Fighting for Amusement, Section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law:

MARCELINO BURGOS, age 65, 1009 Dudley Ave, Utica

JOSE L. MORLAS-ORTIZ, age 34, 1524 Neilson St, Utica

JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia

GILBERTO TAVERAS, age 32, 1615 Bleecker St, Utica

MARCELINO CINTRA, age 54, 23 Rosemary Dr, Rochester

ARNALDO R. SANTIAGO, age 35, 838 Bleecker St, Utica

EIXTON FLORES, age 61, 418 Alphonse St, Rochester

JOSE GARCIA, age 44, 1523 Neilson St, Utica

CAMILLE GARCIA, age 36, 12 Rosetta Petruzzi Way, Buffalo

JOSE J. TORRES, age 40, 100 Borinquen Plaza Apt 802, Rochester

JOEL MATEO, age 31, 1661 Lincoln Ave, Utica

JOSE J, MORALES, age 37, 1580 Genesee St, Utica

VICTOR FELIX DEJESUS, age 35, 272 Belmont St, Buffalo

JOSUE RIVERA, age 45, 66 Auburn Ave, Buffalo

NELSON R. COLON, age 46, 429 Colvin Ave, Buffalo

KEVIN I. PEREZ, age 25, 1567 Elm St, Utica

CHRISTIAN E. GARCIA, age 31, 226 Evaleen Ave, Syracuse

ESTHER GUZMAN, age 61, 747 10th Ave Apt 13F, New York

GISELLE ABREU MOREL, age 26, 551 West 175th St Apt 35, New York

JORGE L. MATEO, age 65, 1569 Elm St, Utica

MARIO L. MATEO, age 31, 1569 Elm St, Utica

RADHAMES PEREZ, age 37, 1531 Lincoln Ave, Utica

ALVIN J. COLON, age 36, 127 Lafayette St, Buffalo

HECTOR O. ALEJANDRO, age 65, 1071 Klein Rd, Williamsville

ANGEL L. MARTINEZ, age 32, 205 N Main St, Moorefield, West Virginia

YORDANIS PLAZA LOPEZ, age 32, 411 Wilder St, Rochester

CARLOS J. GONZALEZ, age 38, 711 Jay St Apt 1, Utica

EIDER DIAZ, age 42, 10 Costar St, Rochester

ANGEL M. ALEJANDRO, age 45, 87 Mariner St, Buffalo

JOSHUA E. CIRINO, age 25, 511 Roberts St Apt 1, Utica

LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, age 19, 855 Bleecker St Apt 2, Utica

DANIEL A. SANTIAGO, age 37, 1430 Flagg Ave, Utica

RAMON RIVERA, age 63, 373 Gray Ave, Rochester

ANGEL L. RIVERA, age 52, 158 Evergreen Circle, Fairport

JAIME MATEO, age 61, 855 Bleecker St, Utica

DIOMEDES R. TAVERAS, age 51, 914 Blandina St, Utica

LUIS D. RIVERA, age 30, 933 Schuyler St, Utica

HECTOR A. MARTINEZ, age 31, 412 Ellis St, Syracuse

JUSTIN J. OLIVER, age 16, 412 Ellis St, Syracuse

EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica

PATRICK SAMSON, age 65, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort

TANNER M. PAGAN, age 27, 110 Clarion Dr, Whitesboro, was charged with the misdemeanor of being a Spectator at an Animal Fighting for Amusement, section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law.

The following individuals were additionally charged with unlawful possession of marijuana for possessing small amounts of suspected marijuana:

VICTOR FELIX DEJESUS, age 35, 272 Belmont St, Buffalo

KEVIN I. PEREZ, age 25, 1567 Elm St, Utica

ALVIN J. COLON, age 36, 127 Lafayette St, Buffalo

ANGEL M. ALEJANDRO, age 45, 87 Mariner St, Buffalo

LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, age 19, 855 Bleecker St Apt 2, Utica

JAIME MATEO, age 61, 855 Bleecker St, Utica

EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica

The following individuals were additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree for possessing small amounts of various controlled substances:

JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia

EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica

CHRISTIAN E. GARCIA, age 31, 226 Evaleen Ave, Syracuse, was additionally charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bail bond.

RADHAMES PEREZ, age 37, 1531 Lincoln Ave, Utica, was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of marijuana in the Fifth Degree for possessing approximately 26 grams of suspected marijuana. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bail bond.

YORDANIS PLAZA LOPEZ, age 32, 411 Wilder St, Rochester, was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for possessing over 100 grams of suspected heroin. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bail bond.

PATRICK SAMSON, age 65, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort, was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on his charge and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $3,000 bail bond.

JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia, was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on his charge and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bail bond.

All other defendants were processed at the Herkimer State Police Barracks and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Frankfort Court on July 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing. Any information or questions regarding this case or any other illegal game bird operations in Central New York should be directed to Investigator Scott Rachon of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica at (315) 793-2531.

