Forty-two arrested for bird fighting in Herkimer County

A six-month investigation by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica and the New York State Office of the Attorney General, with assistance from the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office, into an illegal bird-fighting operation at a barn located in the Town of Frankfort, Herkimer County, resulted in the arrest of several individuals following the execution of search warrants on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Seized as a result of this search at a barn at Mr. P’s Landscaping, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort, was approximately 55 game birds commonly used for bird fighting, and over $68,000 in US currency. Investigators also seized approximately 3 ounces of heroin from a vehicle parked at this location. A subsequent search of an adjacent barn resulted in the discovery of a game bird breeding and training facility, at which approximately 180 game birds were seized. All game birds were turned over to personnel from the Herkimer County Humane Society at the scene.
The following individuals were charged with the felony of Engaging in Animal Fighting for Amusement, Section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law:
- MARCELINO BURGOS, age 65, 1009 Dudley Ave, Utica
- JOSE L. MORLAS-ORTIZ, age 34, 1524 Neilson St, Utica
- JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia
- GILBERTO TAVERAS, age 32, 1615 Bleecker St, Utica
- MARCELINO CINTRA, age 54, 23 Rosemary Dr, Rochester
- ARNALDO R. SANTIAGO, age 35, 838 Bleecker St, Utica
- EIXTON FLORES, age 61, 418 Alphonse St, Rochester
- JOSE GARCIA, age 44, 1523 Neilson St, Utica
- CAMILLE GARCIA, age 36, 12 Rosetta Petruzzi Way, Buffalo
- JOSE J. TORRES, age 40, 100 Borinquen Plaza Apt 802, Rochester
- JOEL MATEO, age 31, 1661 Lincoln Ave, Utica
- JOSE J, MORALES, age 37, 1580 Genesee St, Utica
- VICTOR FELIX DEJESUS, age 35, 272 Belmont St, Buffalo
- JOSUE RIVERA, age 45, 66 Auburn Ave, Buffalo
- NELSON R. COLON, age 46, 429 Colvin Ave, Buffalo
- KEVIN I. PEREZ, age 25, 1567 Elm St, Utica
- CHRISTIAN E. GARCIA, age 31, 226 Evaleen Ave, Syracuse
- ESTHER GUZMAN, age 61, 747 10th Ave Apt 13F, New York
- GISELLE ABREU MOREL, age 26, 551 West 175th St Apt 35, New York
- JORGE L. MATEO, age 65, 1569 Elm St, Utica
- MARIO L. MATEO, age 31, 1569 Elm St, Utica
- RADHAMES PEREZ, age 37, 1531 Lincoln Ave, Utica
- ALVIN J. COLON, age 36, 127 Lafayette St, Buffalo
- HECTOR O. ALEJANDRO, age 65, 1071 Klein Rd, Williamsville
- ANGEL L. MARTINEZ, age 32, 205 N Main St, Moorefield, West Virginia
- YORDANIS PLAZA LOPEZ, age 32, 411 Wilder St, Rochester
- CARLOS J. GONZALEZ, age 38, 711 Jay St Apt 1, Utica
- EIDER DIAZ, age 42, 10 Costar St, Rochester
- ANGEL M. ALEJANDRO, age 45, 87 Mariner St, Buffalo
- JOSHUA E. CIRINO, age 25, 511 Roberts St Apt 1, Utica
- LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, age 19, 855 Bleecker St Apt 2, Utica
- DANIEL A. SANTIAGO, age 37, 1430 Flagg Ave, Utica
- RAMON RIVERA, age 63, 373 Gray Ave, Rochester
- ANGEL L. RIVERA, age 52, 158 Evergreen Circle, Fairport
- JAIME MATEO, age 61, 855 Bleecker St, Utica
- DIOMEDES R. TAVERAS, age 51, 914 Blandina St, Utica
- LUIS D. RIVERA, age 30, 933 Schuyler St, Utica
- HECTOR A. MARTINEZ, age 31, 412 Ellis St, Syracuse
- JUSTIN J. OLIVER, age 16, 412 Ellis St, Syracuse
- EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica
- PATRICK SAMSON, age 65, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort
TANNER M. PAGAN, age 27, 110 Clarion Dr, Whitesboro, was charged with the misdemeanor of being a Spectator at an Animal Fighting for Amusement, section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law.
The following individuals were additionally charged with unlawful possession of marijuana for possessing small amounts of suspected marijuana:
- VICTOR FELIX DEJESUS, age 35, 272 Belmont St, Buffalo
- KEVIN I. PEREZ, age 25, 1567 Elm St, Utica
- ALVIN J. COLON, age 36, 127 Lafayette St, Buffalo
- ANGEL M. ALEJANDRO, age 45, 87 Mariner St, Buffalo
- LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, age 19, 855 Bleecker St Apt 2, Utica
- JAIME MATEO, age 61, 855 Bleecker St, Utica
- EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica
The following individuals were additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree for possessing small amounts of various controlled substances:
- JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia
- EMMANUEL GOMEZ, age 29, 128 Floyd Ave, Utica
CHRISTIAN E. GARCIA, age 31, 226 Evaleen Ave, Syracuse, was additionally charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bail bond.
RADHAMES PEREZ, age 37, 1531 Lincoln Ave, Utica, was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of marijuana in the Fifth Degree for possessing approximately 26 grams of suspected marijuana. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bail bond.
YORDANIS PLAZA LOPEZ, age 32, 411 Wilder St, Rochester, was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for possessing over 100 grams of suspected heroin. He was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on both charges and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bail bond.
PATRICK SAMSON, age 65, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort, was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on his charge and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $3,000 bail bond.
JOSE G. SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, age 44, 204 ½ Magnolia St, Moorefield, West Virginia, was arraigned in the Town of Frankfort Court on his charge and remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bail bond.
All other defendants were processed at the Herkimer State Police Barracks and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Frankfort Court on July 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.
This investigation is ongoing. Any information or questions regarding this case or any other illegal game bird operations in Central New York should be directed to Investigator Scott Rachon of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica at (315) 793-2531.
