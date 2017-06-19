Office of Emergency Management issues lightning warning

There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm. Too many people wait far too long to get to a safe place when thunderstorms approach.

Unfortunately, these delayed actions lead to many of the lightning deaths and injuries in the U.S. Each year in the United States there are an estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes and more than 400 people are struck by lightning. On average, between 55 and 60 people are killed; hundreds of others suffer permanent neurological disabilities. The months of June, July and August are typically the highest chance for lightning strikes.

Most of these tragedies can be avoided with a few simple precautions. The best way for you to protect yourself from lightning is to avoid the threat. Do not wait to be caught outside in a storm. Have a lightning safety plan, and cancel or postpone activities early if thunderstorms are expected. Monitor weather conditions and get to a safe place before the weather becomes threatening. Substantial buildings and hard-topped vehicles are safe options.

When inside, do not touch anything that is plugged into an electrical outlet, plumbing, and corded phones. Cell phones and cordless phones are safe to use. Also, keep away from outside doors and windows and do not lie on a garage floor. Rain shelters, small sheds, and open vehicles are not safe and will not protect you from a lightning strike.

Lightning tends to strike the taller objects in an area. Do not go into open areas. Don’t be the tallest object in an area and stay away from isolated tall trees, towers or utility poles. Lightning can also travel long distances through metal conductors such as wires or fences. If you are with a group of people, spread out. This action tends to prevent multiple casualties, and increases the chances that someone could help if a person is struck.

People who work outdoors in open spaces, on or near tall objects, with explosives or with conductive materials such as metal have a greater exposure to lightning risks.

It is important to understand that all thunderstorms produce lightning and are dangerous. Lightning often strikes outside the area of heavy rain and may strike as far as 10 miles from any rainfall. Many lightning deaths occur ahead of storms or after storms have seemingly passed. Don’t be fooled by blue skies. If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to pose an immediate threat.

Lightning leaves many victims with permanent disabilities. While a small percentage of lightning strike victims die, many survivors must learn to live with very serious lifelong pain and neurological disabilities. If you witness a person that has been struck by lightning, Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Lightning victims do not carry an electrical charge, are safe to touch and need urgent medical attention. Cardiac arrest is the immediate cause of death for those who do not survive. Some deaths can be prevented if the victim receives the proper medical attention. Begin CPR right away if the person is unresponsive or not breathing. Use an automatic external defibrillator if one is available.

