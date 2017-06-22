Morrisville State College partner Good Nature Farm Brewery taps into Hamilton

Morrisville State College partner Good Nature Farm Brewery is officially open for business. New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced its official grand opening in Hamilton, Madison County.

Good Nature Farm Brewery, a homegrown and family-owned craft brewery and tap room founded in 2010, has partnered with Morrisville State College through the START-UP NY program, which creates tax-free areas associated with colleges and universities across the state in order to spur economic growth.

The partnership aligns with Morrisville State College’s implementation of a new food technology four-year degree program featuring three concentrations: brewing science and technology, agricultural marketing and food science. The curriculum will include 10 brewing courses, which will educate students on first-hand practical business experience with a large-scale production brewery.

“This exciting partnership between Morrisville State College and Good Nature Farm Brewery will provide a unique learning experience for our students and complements the college’s brand new brewing facility at our Copper Turret Restaurant and Brewhouse,” said Morrisville State College President David Rogers, who attended the grand opening.

The Morrisville State College Brewing Institute located at the Copper Turret Restaurant and Brewhouse will serve as a laboratory for students in the new program. Taps at the Copper Turret, located on Route 20 in Morrisville, will begin pouring Morrisville-branded craft beers made on site this summer.

“Having Good Nature Farm Brewery as an industry partner provides not only internship and partnership opportunities, but gives students access to brewers and brewing technology that both supplements and complements their education at Morrisville,” said MSC head brewer Micheal Coons. “We are excited to support Good Nature’s success, as they exemplify the national brewing industry growth that spurs the need for Morrisville’s brewing programs.”

Good Nature’s new 14,000-square-foot facility, situated on the west side of NYS Route 12B in the town of Hamilton, will now serve as its headquarters and includes a tap room with a farm-to-table restaurant and outdoor beer garden, as well as office and warehousing space and production operations. The project, which aligns with and is supported by the “Central New York Rising” regional economic development plan, will result in the creation of at least 16 full-time jobs along with the 10 existing positions, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“When small businesses succeed in our state, all of New York succeeds, and with the grand opening of Good Nature Farm Brewery in Madison County, we make it clear that Central New York is open for business,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This new farm brewery will create jobs and attract tourism from across the state and beyond, helping Central New York to continue to rise for years to come.”

One of the first farm breweries in New York State, Good Nature handcrafts beers with locally grown ingredients. The company is committed to working with New York State suppliers for its other needs, enabling the brewery to further support local family farms as they create jobs in the state’s burgeoning craft brewing industry and boost agritourism in the region.

“When we started in 2011, there were no breweries in Madison County, no such thing as a farm brewery, and very few rural breweries in the state at all,” said Good Nature Farm Brewery owner Carrie Blackmore. “The craft beverage industry has the potential for tremendous economic and cultural impact on our area, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

“We are so incredibly grateful for the support of our community, county, and New York State for their support of our project and the craft beverage industry as a whole,” she added. “We have already well-exceeded our hiring goals, and are looking forward to continuing to support and promote local and New York State agriculture and business.”

