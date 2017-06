Utica Public Library to host free two-session poetry class

The Utica Public Library will host a free two-session class entitled “Introduction to Poetry Writing” Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The class will introduce participants to all the basics of composing poetry. The instructor will be author, poet and educator Suzanne Richardson, assistant professor of English at Utica College.

Registration is required. To register, call 315-735-2279, or register online at uticapubliclibrary.org. Registration begins July 5. Free to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest