CNY Drones joins NYS Fair new STEAM exhibit

CNY Drones is pleased to announce their participation in the 2017 Great New York State Fair’s new STEAM Exhibit. Volunteers will host an interactive test flight zone, drone simulators and a drone enthusiast display.

Experienced drone owners will share their knowledge and love of the hobby on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, just inside the Main Gate of the Fair. A large netted test flight zone will give fairgoers an opportunity to try flying in a controlled environment. Flight simulators will also give the experience of flight for the less-daring.

CNY Drones volunteers will be using their appearance to bring attention to the STEM aspects of drone ownership. The group anticipates growth of their community including their MultiGP Racing Chapter and Model Aviation Student Club. CNY Drones’ STEM-based Team Drone Competition, Rig Rescue, will be highlighted in their exhibit space.

The new STEAM exhibit area at the Fair will spotlight exciting careers in technical trades where the need for qualified workers is growing rapidly. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

“CNY Drones activities fit into the existing education and employment pipeline centered around Griffiss International Airport,” according to CNY Drones Administrator, Lisa Payne. “We’re honored to have been tapped by the State Fair’s STEAM Committee. We hope to connect with a great deal of people from all over the state.”

Federal government statistics indicate that employment in the science, technology, engineering and math fields will grow by 9 million by 2022. The STEAM Exhibit’s goal is to help attract young people to those fields.

CNY Drones hosts a local social media hub and an Advisory Committee of drone enthusiasts, educators, drone manufacturers, sponsors, engineers from the Air Force Research Lab, government suppliers, Griffiss International Airport officials and the Griffiss Institute. The core Planning Committee meets weekly to discuss program needs and invitations to participate in community events.

Upcoming demonstrations include the Boilermaker Expo on Saturday, July 8 and the New Hartford Fire Truck Spectacular on Thursday, July 20, 2017. CNY Drones accepts tax-deductible donations under the fiscal agency of the Griffiss Institute, a 501(c)3. For more information, visit www.CNYDrones.org or email CNYDrones@gmail.com.

