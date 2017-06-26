Mosquito surveillance activities are underway

Madison County’s summer mosquito collection and testing has begun

Madison County Health Department’s mosquito surveillance program began in early June and will continue through the summer. Mosquitoes are primarily a nuisance, but occasionally they can transmit viruses to people and some animals. The two primary diseases of concern locally are Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE or Triple “E”) and West Nile Virus (WNV).

Each year, mosquitoes are collected from the woodland swamp areas in the Town if Sullivan and tested for EEE and WNV. The Department also monitors animal and human health for mosquito-borne diseases. Working with local veterinarians, Madison County Health Department also watches for mosquito-borne disease infection in horses.

Despite horses being very sensitive to EEE infection, not all horses get vaccinated regularly for EEE. Veterinarians and horse owners are encouraged to report horse deaths showing neurological symptoms to the County Health Department and arrange for testing to determine if a mosquito-borne disease infection was the cause of death.

The Madison County Health Department also receives and tracks reports from healthcare providers. Communicable disease staff contacts local medical providers weekly to identify what illnesses are going around, and looks for patterns and unusual symptoms. Mosquito-borne disease infections are required reporting to local health departments. Providers report suspected and confirmed cases immediately. Surveillance activities are enhanced following virus detections in either mosquito or horse populations, and mosquito control activities may be prompted in response to the risk to public health.

Mosquito surveillance activities in Madison County have resulted in the detection of EEE or WNV during past years, and aerial spraying has been engaged to reduce mosquito populations when a high risk of disease has determined such control actions are necessary. Neither EEE or WNV was detected in mosquitoes in 2016 in Madison County, and fortunately no human cases of locally transmitted EEE or WNV infection have been reported in Madison County to date.

In contrast to the dry conditions experienced in 2016, the significant precipitation this spring along with warmer temperatures will likely result in much greater numbers of mosquitoes this summer.

Property owners are encouraged to eliminate areas of standing water, including draining containers or objects which can hold water where mosquitoes can breed and multiply. Although the likelihood of getting an infection with WNV or EEE is small, there are other steps you cantake to reduce your risk of getting a mosquito bite.

“Apply insect repellent when you are outside, particularly if engaging in activities where mosquitoes are present. Limiting outside activity at dawn and dusk is also helpful when the largest numbers of mosquitoes are out,” said Geoffrey Snyder, Madison County’s Director of Environmental Health. “We live in mosquito habitats. Mosquitoes will always be here, so taking steps to not get bitten is the key to preventing a rare illness from an infected mosquito.”

Take the following steps to protect yourself:

Cover your skin as completely as possible when outside when mosquitoes are present and active. Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.

Use insect repellent on exposed skin and follow label directions.

Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.

Eliminate standing water on and around your home and property where mosquitoes can breed.

For mosquito surveillance results or to learn more about EEE and WNV, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

