Gillibrand issues statement on McConnell decision to pull vote on health care bill

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today released the following statement on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to pull the vote on GOP health care bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act:

“Health care in America should be a right, not a privilege. The decision to pull back a vote on the disastrous GOP health care bill was the right one. But make no mistake, just like the House of Representatives did after their initial failure, I take Majority Leader McConnell at his word that he will bring the bill back to the floor.

“Obamacare is not perfect and it is far too expensive for many in our state. I stand ready to work in a bipartisan manner to make improvements to the law that would benefit New Yorkers. Specifically, I believe that all New Yorkers should be able to buy into Medicare at a price they can afford.

“I will also continue to fight any and all efforts that would allow insurance companies to increase costs on older Americans for coverage through an Age Tax, kick millions off of Medicaid, or end protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to continue to speak out about how important access to quality, affordable healthcare is to them. Their letters, calls, and emails and attendance at Congressional events really matter. Democracy only works when regular people stand up and demand action. Today, democracy worked in the U.S. Senate.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

