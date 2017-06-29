COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Matthew Urtz

On Monday June 26th at 7:30 DeVaney’s Riverside Restaurant in Weedsport will host a special presentation of “Clinton’s Ditch-the Story of the Building of the Erie Canal. Come and watch this epic drama that celebrates the perseverance of DeWitt Clinton and the grit and tenacity of the Irish Immigrants. A barbecue dinner will be offered for $14 beginning at 5:00 pm, the show is $10. For more information please call315-776-4726.”

On Tuesday June 27th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market including a special cooking demonstration by Chef James Burdick. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. Burdick, head chef of Napoleon’s Café in Oneida, will be cooking and exchanging recipes from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The Friends of Oneida Public Library will be reading stories about cooking and handing out coloring book pages from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Tuesday June 27th at 6:00 pm the Canastota Public Library will host a special interview with Korean War Veteran Curtis Hammill. Hammill served in the Body Identification Unit of the US Army in Japan during the conflict and returned to work in local funeral homes before operating his own. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will conduct the interview as part of the continuing veterans interview program. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-366-2453.

On Tuesday June 27th at 7:30 DeVaney’s Riverside Restaurant in Weedsport will host a special presentation of “Clinton’s Ditch-the Story of the Building of the Erie Canal.” Come and watch this epic drama that celebrates the perseverance of DeWitt Clinton and the grit and tenacity of the Irish Immigrants. A barbecue dinner will be offered for $14 beginning at 5:00 pm, the show is $10. For more information please call315-776-4726.

On Wednesday June 28th at 5:30 pm the Oneida History Center will host a special book signing of “Images of America, New Hartford.” Join the authors from the New Hartford Historical Society and the Oneida County History Center for the release of this new book.. The authors will discuss their collaboration and share the history of the people, places and events that shaped the community today. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for this event, donations are welcome. For more information please call 315-735-3642 or visit www.oneidacountyhistory.org.

On Thursday June 29th at 7:30 Giardina Park in Montezuma will host a special presentation of “Clinton’s Ditch-the Story of the Building of the Erie Canal.” Come and watch this epic drama that celebrates the perseverance of DeWitt Clinton and the grit and tenacity of the Irish Immigrants. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase, the show is $10. For more information please call 315-776-4726.

On Friday June 30th at 7:30 Giardina Park in Montezuma will host a special presentation of “Clinton’s Ditch-the Story of the Building of the Erie Canal.” Come and watch this epic drama that celebrates the perseverance of DeWitt Clinton and the grit and tenacity of the Irish Immigrants. A full chicken barbecue will be available for purchase from the Montezuma VFW, the show is $10. For more information please call315-776-4726.

On Saturday July 1st from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps 42nd annual Arts & Crafts Fair. Artisans and crafters come from all over to peddle their wares at this annual event, the primary fundraiser for CAVAC. Lots of great food and a raffle featuring an array of special prizes donated by local merchants. For more information please visitwww.cavacambulance.org/crafts-fair.

On Sunday July 2nd from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps 42nd annual Arts & Crafts Fair. Artisans and crafters come from all over to peddle their wares at this annual event, the primary fundraiser for CAVAC. Lots of great food and a raffle featuring an array of special prizes donated by local merchants. For more information please visitwww.cavacambulance.org/crafts-fair.

On Thursday July 6th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday July 8th at 10:30 am the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special tour of Sherrill manufacturing. Starting at the Oneida Community Mansion House where you can see objects from the Mansion House Collection that were used at the factory. Attendees will then tour the historic factory to see Sherrill Manufacturing’s Liberty Tabletop, the only domestic manufacturer of silverware. Advanced registration required. The tour is $5 for community House Members, $3 for students aged 8-16, and $10 for all others. For more information please call 315-363-0745 or visitwww.oneidacommunity.org.

From Monday July 10th through Friday July 14th from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special day camp for young people aged 7 to 12. The camp will feature environmental, historical and archaeological activities in and around the Mansion House. For more information call 315-363-0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org.

From Monday July 10th through Friday July 14th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm the Clay Historical Association will host their annual history Camp at the Clay Historic Park. Attendees will learn about horses, stagecoach travel, automobiles, trains and airplanes. Fun daily activities and snacks will be provided. Registration is $25 per child. To register please contact the Town of Clay Park at 315-652-3800. For more information please call Joanna at 315-695-6392

On Monday July 10th at 7:00 pm the Fabius Historical Society will host a special presentation by musician Dave Ruch at the Fabius Community Center. Ruch will present “Traditional & Historical Songs of New York.” There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information please contact Sandy Beglinger at 315-683-5878.

On Tuesday July 11th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market featuring a concert from “The Party Nuts.” The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. The concert is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Free ice cream will be available courtesy of the Gorman Foundation. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday July 12th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “coffee with friends.” Come and learn about volunteer opportunities at the museum while enjoying coffee and conversation. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Wednesday July 12th at 7:00 pm the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation on the Belmont Powder Mill at the Erieville Firehouse. Roger Cook of New Woodstock will present the talk on the powder mill and its explosive past. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ErievilleNelsonHeritageSociety/.

On Thursday July 13th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday July 15th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the 41st annual Driving Competition. Come and enjoy a day of exceptional driving and fun. Admission is Free!!! For more information please visitwww.lorenzodriving.com.

On Saturday July 15th at 1:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Sunday July 16th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the 41st annual Driving Competition. Come and enjoy a day of exceptional driving and fun. Admission is free!!! For more information please visitwww.lorenzodriving.com.

On Sunday July 16th at 2:00 pm Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse will host a special guided tour entitled “Doctors, Dentists and Quacks.” Guide Sue Greenhagen will lead a tour of some of the most prominent practitioners of medicine, at least most of them were, including both men and women. Please wear comfortable shoes. There is no charge for this event but donations are accepted. For more information please contact Sue Greenhagen at 315-684-3418.

From Monday July 17th through Friday July 21st from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special day camp for young people aged 7 to 12. The camp will feature environmental, historical and archaeological activities in and around the Mansion House. For more information call 315-363-0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org.

On Tuesday July 18th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market with a special theme of “Get Out and Get Fit.” The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday July 19th at 7:00 pm the Pompey Historical Society will host a special presentation entitled “The Erie Canal and Woman Suffrage: from Boats to Votes” at the Pompey Town Hall. The presentation, by Pamela Vittorio, will look into how the Erie Canal impacted the women’s suffrage movement. There is no charge for this event. For more information please visit www.pompeyhistorical.org.

On Thursday July 20th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801

On Saturday July 22nd at 2:00 pm the Quincy Square Museum in Earlville will host a special presentation on Craine Silos. Town of Brookfield Historian Elizabeth “Perk” Stalter will speak on the history of the silos, the Craine Family of Sherburne, the beginnings in Brookfield and local Craine Silos still up in the area. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call Mike Kicinski 315-691-4906.

On Saturday July 22nd from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host “Pig & Swig on the Canal. F Come and sample great craft beers, eat smoking barbecue and listen to great live music all for just $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There is only a limited number of tickets available so get them quick!!! All proceeds benefit the Sullivan Community Council and the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Tuesday July 25th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Tuesday July 25th at 6:00 pm the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host “Tuesday on the Towpath. Come and learn the history of the canal on this bike ride starting at the visitor’s center. Bike rentals available. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Thursday July 27th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Sunday July 30th at a time 1:00 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special concert with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir featuring Marco Antonio Mazzini. Come and see original compositions performed in the hall. Tickets to the event are $10. For more information please visit www.oneidacommunity.org or call 315-363-0745

On Tuesday August 1st from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market with a special concert by “Target The Band”. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. The concert featuring “Target The Band” will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and is sponsored by the Gorman Foundation. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Thursday August 3rd at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday August 5th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host their annual Skunk Hollow Day at the Town of Nelson Building. Featured items will include and collection of early cookbooks, recipes and kitchen artifacts. Classic cars, games, prizes and FREE ICE CREAM!!!! At 1:00 pm an old fashioned baseball game between the Towns of Nelson and Fenner. At 4:00 pm there will be a free concert at the Nelson Odeon. For more information please visithttps://www.facebook.com/ErievilleNelsonHeritageSociety/.

On Saturday August 5th there will be a guided tour of the Peterboro Cemetery as part of the Emancipation Days Celebration. The tour will include women whose gravestones are marked “Born a Slave, Died a Free Woman.” More information to come.

On Sunday August 6th the Smithfield Community Center will examine the dual discrimination of women of color. More information to come.

On Tuesday August 8th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market with a special theme of “Get to Know Your Community Foundation.” The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. A number of community organizations will be around to showcase what they do and how they benefit our local community. For more information please visitwww.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday August 9th at 7:00 pm the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation on the Lorenzo State Historic Site at the Nelson Town Office. Stephanie Chapin, site manager/director of Lorenzo will give a presentation on the site. There is no charge for this event. For more information please visithttps://www.facebook.com/ErievilleNelsonHeritageSociety/.

On Thursday August 10th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Thursday, August 10th at 7:00 pm the McGraw Historical Society welcomes Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz who will present Hops: Birth, Death and Re-Birth of a CNY Industry” at the McGraw Community Center. Urtz will give a brief history of how hops first became a cash crop, the reasons it disappeared and how its re-emergence occurred. Images and stories from a number of sources will be utilized. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call Mary Kimberly at 607-836-6738.

On Tuesday August 15th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Tuesday August 15th at 7:00 pm the Rome Historical Society will host a special interview with Korean War Veteran Carl Perkins. Perkins was an air traffic controller in New Hampshire during the Korean Conflict and served as an air traffic controller at Griffiss Air Force Base and at the Oneida County Airport. He will talk about some of his experiences at all sites. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-366-2453.

On Wednesday August 16th at 7:00 pm the Pompey Historical Society will host a special presentation by Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum blacksmith Mike Allen about the Museum. Allen will speak about the uniqueness of the facility, its rediscovery and restoration. There is no charge for this event. For more information please visit www.pompeyhistorical.org.

On Thursday August 17th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday August 19th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm the Chittenango landing Canal Boat Museum will host a special workshop by David Salvetti entitled “Making Hammer and Axe Handles.” Salvetti, of the Adirondack Folk School will examine how the Adirondacks were built with simple tools. While the blacksmith would create the heads, handles were needed for these tools to be useful. Attendees will learn how early settlers created these handles from what was available in the woods. All tools and materials necessary for the class will be provided. Tuition and materials are $105 for members of the Adirondack folk school and $125 for non-members. To register or for more information please visit https://www.adirondackfolkschool.org/afs/index.php?m=Course&cid=1132.

On Saturday August 19th at 2:00 pm the Quincy Square Museum in Earlville will host a special presentation on the Chenango Canal. Author Wade Lallier will address his new book Chenango Canal History with stories of the canal that connected Binghamton to Utica. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call Mike Kicinski 315-691-4906.

On Sunday August 20th at 2:00 pm Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse will host a special guided tour entitled “What’s Old is New in Section 52.” Guide Sue Greenhagen will lead a tour of 52 featuring folks from all walks of life. Please wear comfortable shoes. There is no charge for this event but donations are accepted. For more information please contact Sue Greenhagen at 315-684-3418.

On Tuesday August 22nd from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market with a special classic car theme. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Thursday August 24th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

On Friday August 25th the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special theatrical performance. More information to come.

On Tuesday August 29th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market with a special kids day 2.0 event. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Thursday August 31st at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information please call 315-687-3801.

