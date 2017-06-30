Tenney helps pass bills to combat sanctuary cities, keep Americans safe

House passes No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, ‘Kate’s Law’

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) helped pass two bills to strengthen public safety, enhance national security measures and keep Americans safe by enforcing federal immigration laws.

“Dangerous sanctuary city policies undermine the rule of law while putting innocent American lives in jeopardy. For too long, families have suffered at the hands of unenforced, lax immigration policies. Tragically, if the rule of law had been enforced, the deaths of Kate Steinle, Sarah Root, Grant Ronnebeck and many others could have been prevented,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “Today, we kept a promise to the American people by putting their safety first. These bills are common-sense solutions that will reinforce existing immigration laws to prevent criminal illegal aliens from becoming repeat offenders in our communities.”

The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, H.R. 3003, is a straightforward bill that will enhance and strengthen laws to combat dangerous sanctuary city policies. Additionally, this bill withholds certain taxpayer-funded federal grants for cities that violate federal law by prohibiting communication with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The bill also ensures that illegal criminal aliens convicted of dangerous crimes are detained throughout their removal proceedings. Kate’s Law, H.R. 3004, toughens penalties for deported felons who return to the United States, preventing these dangerous felons from becoming repeat offenders and taking advantage of our citizens.

