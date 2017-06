Area Students Earn Degrees from The College of Saint Rose in Albany

The College of Saint Rose in Albany¬†congratulates the students who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates of advanced study as members of the College’s Class of 2017.

Students from this area awarded degrees or certificates are:

Tyler Cowherd of New Woodstock, New York, earned a Master of Science in Education.

Alyssa Palmer of Sherburne, New York, earned a Bachelor of Science.

Robert Primo of Manlius, New York, earned a Master of Business Administration.

