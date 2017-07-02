Tenney assists residents impacted by damaging floods

Devastating flash flooding has caused significant damage throughout Oneida and Madison Counties

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced that she is assisting local communities that have been impacted by recent flash flooding.

“My office is in contact with local elected officials as well as FEMA to ensure that any aid and assistance these communities need is provided as quickly as possible,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “I am driving throughout the region to assist in identifying the worst damage and sending photos and video to first responders and others who can provide assistance to residents.

“I urge everyone to stay off the roads if you are able. As soon as the rain stops and the water recedes, my office will continue to work with area leaders to make sure that federal assistance is provided through the appropriate disaster declarations. I’m grateful for the commitment of the first responders and all who are working to get this situation under control.”

An advisory has been issued in Oneida County and residents are being urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Individuals in need of emergency assistance should call 911 immediately. Anyone with questions or concerns related to federal disaster relief and recovery can call Congresswoman Tenney’s New Hartford Office at 315-732-0713.

