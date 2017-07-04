Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

On June 30, 2017 and July 1, 2017, The New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement detail throughout Onondaga County. A total of (38) retail establishments were checked in the villages of Liverpool, North Syracuse, Manlius, and East Syracuse and in the towns of Cicero, Clay and Dewitt.

The following (36) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market, 101 Fayette Street, Manlius

CVS, 312 Fayette Street, Manlius

Mobil, 325 Fayette Street, Manlius

Kinney Drugs, 7660 Highbridge Road, Manlius

Express Mart, 6896 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

Liquor City, 6793 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

Wegmans, 6789 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

Tops Express, 4600 East Genesee Street, Dewitt

Tops, 4410 East Genesee Street, Dewitt

Delta Sonic, 3439 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt

Express Mart, 3300 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt

Liquor Square, 3150 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt

Citgo, 3100 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt

Speedway, 711 South Main St, North Syracuse

Peter's Liquors, 528 South Main St, North Syracuse

Citgo, 523 North Main St, North Syracuse

Gulf, 200 South Main St, North Syracuse

Rite Aid, 114 North Main St, North Syracuse

7 Eleven, 123 North Main St, North Syracuse

Price Chopper, 5701 Circle Dr. East, Cicero

Speedway, 7961 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Wegman's #33, 7952 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Rite Aid, 7939 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Maximum Wines and Liquors, 8011 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Walmart, 8064 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Target, 8061 Brewerton Rd, Cicero

Nice and Easy, 8578 Henry Clay Blvd, Clay

Walmart, 3949 State Rt 31, Clay

Wegman's, 3955 State Rt 31, Liverpool

Clay Wine and Spirits, 3955 State Rt 31, Liverpool

Sunoco, 4031 State Rt 31, Liverpool

Stewart's Shops, 7667 Morgan Rd, Liverpool

Sunoco, 4744 Buckley Rd, Liverpool

Sunoco A-Plus, 4744 Buckley Rd, Liverpool

Gulf, 4989 Bear Rd, North Syracuse

Stewart's Shops, 7576 Buckley Rd, Liverpool

The State Police would like to commend these businesses for their compliance during this initiative and is grateful for their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.

The following arrests were made as a result of alcoholic beverages being sold to a 16 year old minor who was working with the State Police. The individuals were arrested for violating section 260.20(2) of the Penal Law and section 65(1) of the ABC Law. Both defendants were issued appearance tickets and released.

Madison Q. Darby, age 20, from Syracuse – cashier at Tops Supermarket, 119 West Seneca Street, Manlius N.Y.

Maria V. Vega, age 27, from Syracuse – cashier at Walmart, 6438 Basile Row, East Syracuse N.Y.

