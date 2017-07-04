Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

On June 30, 2017 and July 1, 2017, The New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement detail throughout Onondaga County. A total of (38) retail establishments were checked in the villages of Liverpool, North Syracuse, Manlius, and East Syracuse and in the towns of Cicero, Clay and Dewitt.
The following (36) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:
- Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market, 101 Fayette Street, Manlius
- CVS, 312 Fayette Street, Manlius
- Mobil, 325 Fayette Street, Manlius
- Kinney Drugs, 7660 Highbridge Road, Manlius
- Express Mart, 6896 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
- Liquor City, 6793 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
- Wegmans, 6789 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
- Tops Express, 4600 East Genesee Street, Dewitt
- Tops, 4410 East Genesee Street, Dewitt
- Delta Sonic, 3439 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt
- Express Mart, 3300 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt
- Liquor Square, 3150 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt
- Citgo, 3100 Erie Blvd East, Dewitt
- Speedway, 711 South Main St, North Syracuse
- Peter’s Liquors, 528 South Main St, North Syracuse
- Citgo, 523 North Main St, North Syracuse
- Gulf, 200 South Main St, North Syracuse
- Rite Aid, 114 North Main St, North Syracuse
- 7 Eleven, 123 North Main St, North Syracuse
- Price Chopper, 5701 Circle Dr. East, Cicero
- Speedway, 7961 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Wegman’s #33, 7952 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Rite Aid, 7939 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Maximum Wines and Liquors, 8011 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Walmart, 8064 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Target, 8061 Brewerton Rd, Cicero
- Nice and Easy, 8578 Henry Clay Blvd, Clay
- Walmart, 3949 State Rt 31, Clay
- Wegman’s, 3955 State Rt 31, Liverpool
- Clay Wine and Spirits, 3955 State Rt 31, Liverpool
- Sunoco, 4031 State Rt 31, Liverpool
- Stewart’s Shops, 7667 Morgan Rd, Liverpool
- Sunoco, 4744 Buckley Rd, Liverpool
- Sunoco A-Plus, 4744 Buckley Rd, Liverpool
- Gulf, 4989 Bear Rd, North Syracuse
- Stewart’s Shops, 7576 Buckley Rd, Liverpool
The State Police would like to commend these businesses for their compliance during this initiative and is grateful for their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.
The following arrests were made as a result of alcoholic beverages being sold to a 16 year old minor who was working with the State Police. The individuals were arrested for violating section 260.20(2) of the Penal Law and section 65(1) of the ABC Law. Both defendants were issued appearance tickets and released.
- Madison Q. Darby, age 20, from Syracuse – cashier at Tops Supermarket, 119 West Seneca Street, Manlius N.Y.
- Maria V. Vega, age 27, from Syracuse – cashier at Walmart, 6438 Basile Row, East Syracuse N.Y.
