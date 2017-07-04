State police search for three missing boaters in Little Falls

State Police in Herkimer are searching for three individuals who were reported missing from a capsized paddle boat in the Mohawk River.

Troopers responded to Rotary Park along the Erie Canal around 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 3, to search for Kevin Moak, 23, Ryan Moak, 18, and Terry Moshier, 42, who were last seen by witnesses on a paddle boat, near the rapids, yelling for help.

State Police along with the City of Little Falls Police Department, The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Johnsville Fire Department are positioned along the Mohawk River looking for the three men. A State Police helicopter, members from the State Police K9 unit and the Special Operations Response Team will continue to search the area.

If anyone has information regarding the missing boaters, they are asked to contact 911 or the State Police headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

