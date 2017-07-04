Brindisi requests federal, state assistance for Mohawk Valley residents hit by July 1 flooding

Assembly also is requesting Governor Andrew Cuomo to consider requesting a major disaster declaration following widespread flooding throughout the region

Brindisi: “The state needs to consider all available flood relief assistance to homeowners and business owners following this severe storm.”

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica today expressed strong support for Senator Charles E. Schumer’s request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be prepared to quickly approve any state request for a major disaster declaration for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, following heavy flooding that deluged the region July 1.

“I want to thank Senator Schumer for requesting the resources that many residents need to recover from this catastrophe. Over the past several days, I have heard from many people whose lives have been uprooted by this flooding, and I believe the federal government needs to be ready to support any request from the state for a major disaster declaration. I also have written to Governor Cuomo today, asking him to request a disaster declaration from FEMA, and inviting him to see first-hand how quickly residents of our region have met the challenge of recovering from this storm,” Brindisi said.

The following is the text of Brindisi’s letter to Governor Cuomo:

Dear Governor Cuomo:

As I know you are aware, on Saturday, July 1st severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains resulted in extensive damage to a number of municipalities in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, as well as other areas in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

On Saturday, rainfall totals in an approximately 45 minute period ranged from 1.5 inches to 6 inches of rain. A number of homes were evacuated, and some people had to be rescued when they were trapped in their cars by high water. Oneida County 911 officials say after the storm hit, they fielded 1,490 calls from residents in need of assistance from flooding, which is a record.

A number of homeowners and business owners are now coping with very significant and possibly permanent damage from this storm. In addition, many municipalities are evaluating significant infrastructure damage—in some cases, portions of major roads have sustained washouts due to this storm.

I want to thank you for helping our first responders and municipalities cope with response to this unprecedented flooding by sending generators, pumps, and hoses to help people recover from the storm. Because of what is obviously widespread and significant damage, I would ask you in addition to the help you have already provided that you consider requesting a major damage declaration from the federal government for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. I would also request that SEMO and other appropriate state agencies expedite the process of evaluating storm damage in the event it is needed.

As you have done in the past when severe weather has hit our region, I would also respectfully ask that you consider any and all flood relief assistance that can be provided for area residents and municipalities hit by this storm.

I would also invite you to tour the region. I believe you will be impressed by how quickly residents of our area have met the challenge of recovering from this storm.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call my office.

Sincerely, Anthony Brindisi, Member of Assembly

