Summer Birds at Cush Hill

The Chenango Bird Club continues its summer evening birdwatching series by searching for birds at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Cush Hill property on Wednesday, July 12. Meet in the visitor parking lot at Rogers Center at 6:00 pm to carpool to Cush Hill.

Birds are busy with courting and nesting, feeding babies and defending territory. They vocalize frequently, making them easier to spot. Cush Hill features diverse habitats, good trail, panoramic views and easy access making it a good birding location. Chenango Bird Club member and excellent birder, Mike DeWispelaere, will lead the walk. Mike will point out birds’ visual field marks and songs.

All are welcome and program attendees are welcome to stay for refreshments after the walk.

Save the date for the last walk in the Chenango Bird Club evening series, August 9.

The Chenango Bird Club presents monthly programs (except January, February, and March). Nature enthusiasts of all levels and interests are invited to all Chenango Bird Club programs, free of charge, at the Rogers Environmental Education Center Bird Exhibit Cabin, next to the visitor parking lot. Rogers Center is located one mile west of Sherburne Village on State Highway 80.

Call Club President, Charlene LaFever at 607-334-9112 for more information on Chenango Bird Club activities.

