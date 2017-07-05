‘Grease’ to be screened at Utica Library

Tons of prizes – get out your pink sweater

On Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m., the Utica Public Library will screen the 1978 musical comedy “Grease.” The film is filled with several great songs and many lively dance numbers.

A great cast, headed by John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing, take the audience back to a simpler time of rebel boy meets sweet girl in a 1950s high school. As a special feature of the event, the library will hold drawings for prizes after the screening.

Everyone who attends will be eligible and more than 30 prizes will be given away including DVDs and CD soundtracks of the film, gift cards and chocolate.

Anyone who comes dressed as a “Pink Lady” will automatically receive free chocolate. The film is rated PG and is free to the public.

Call 315-735-2279 with any questions.

