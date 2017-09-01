Preservation League Seeks Nominations for “Seven to Save”

Endangered historic properties of statewide significance will receive enhanced services in 2018-19

The Preservation League is seeking nominations from local and regional preservation organizations, advocacy groups, municipalities and others for its 2018-19 list of New York State’s most endangered places, Seven to Save.

Since 1999, the Preservation League has highlighted New York’s threatened historic sites through its Seven to Save list, which provides enhanced services from the League to bolster visibility and build support for preservation.

“Through our partnership with concerned groups and individuals, the threats to dozens of at-risk buildings, landscapes, downtowns and neighborhoods have been reduced and in many cases eliminated by a Seven to Save designation and subsequent actions,” said Jay DiLorenzo, president of the Preservation League. “The League is looking forward to providing strategic attention, extra effort, and new tools to secure the future of New York State’s endangered resources for generations to come.”

The League is looking for places that could benefit from the additional attention that Seven to Savedesignation brings. Seven to Save program goals include:

• Spotlight important threatened historic buildings, structures, landscapes, and communities.

• Generate enthusiasm for the protection and reuse of threatened sites.

• Identify options for the viable use of threatened sites.

• Focus public attention on key statewide preservation issues.

• Demonstrate the economic and community-building benefits of historic preservation.

• Provide guidance, strategies and tools to alleviate threats to at-risk sites.

Please contact Erin Tobin, the League’s Vice President for Policy and Preservation, to inquire about nominating sites and to request an application form. You may reach her by phone at 518-462-5658 x 12 or by email at etobin@preservenys.org. The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 16, 2017. For more information on previous Seven to Save designees, visit the Preservation League’s website at www.preservenys.org .

The Preservation League of New York State invests in people and projects that champion the essential role of preservation in community revitalization, sustainable economic growth, and the protection of our historic buildings and landscapes. We lead advocacy, economic development, and education programs all across the state.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

