53rd annual Craft Days Sept. 9 and 10

Madison County Historical Society will host its 53rd Annual Craft Days at the society, on Saturday, September 9 from 10 am-5 pm and on Sunday, September 10 from 10 am- 4 pm on the society’s grounds at 435 Main Street in Oneida. Admission is $4 for adults, children 12 and under are free. Purchase a weekend pass for $6 and join us both days! Crafters will be demonstrating their artistry twice each day from 11 am- 12 pm and 1pm- 2 pm.

Craft Days is an outdoor craft show, featuring juried crafters, artisans of edible treats, food vendors, music, and NYS wineries. Craft Days is a craft show for artists to create and sell their original, handmade work. We have a wide selection of contemporary arts and crafts, ranging from functional to decorative works including fabric, glass, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, metal, glass, floral, drawings, paintings, jewelry photography, soap, skin care products, leather, and wood.

Showtime-CNY’s Ultimate Cover/Party Band since the 90’s performs on Sept.9 from 1-3 pm. Showtime’s performance is made possible from the generous support from The Gorman Foundation. Double Chase returns to perform their contemporary and classic country songs on Sept.10 from 1-3 pm. New this year is our kid activity tent on the side yard- a special area designated for the scheduled kid activities to take place.

One of the planned kid activities is a free interactive program for your kids by the Utica Zoo mobile on Saturday from 11 am- 1pm. On Sunday from 11 am- 1 pm under the kid’s tent is a free magic show by CNY Magic Shows. On Saturday and Sunday under the kid’s tent from 10 – 11 am; and again from 1-4pm kids can partake in the free martial arts demonstration by Owens Martial Arts and free face painting by the Girl Scouts Unit 230 of Oneida. There will also be free house tours of Cottage Lawn and storytelling by the Oneida Public Library ongoing all weekend.

New York State Designer Blacksmiths will be on grounds by the agricultural barn demonstrating the craft and art of blacksmithing all weekend. The Oneida Rail Trail will be back both days with their popular free children’s craft activity of creating a colorful walking stick on the side yard near the gazebo.

There will be plenty of food at Craft Days from Promotions Plus Roasted Nuts of Saratoga Springs; Pops’ Kettle Korn of Whitesboro; Come Fry with Me of Rome; Gypsy Girl Wood Fire Pizza and Catering of Sherrill; Springdale Creamery of Madison; Oneida Rotary Gyros; Rossi’s Catering Co. of Canastota; The Cremeria of Sherrill; Mara’s Minis of Fulton and The Coffee Shop of New Hartford. We have three New York State wineries participating from: Lakeland Winery of Syracuse; Victorianbourg Wine Estate of Wilson; and Thousand Islands Winery of Alexandria Bay.

No animals or smoking are permitted on the grounds. Enjoy a fun family weekend shopping, eating delicious food, sampling NYS wineries, touring the historical society, listening to live music, watching crafters demonstrate their artistry, and partaking in the children’s activities at Craft Days at the Madison County Historical Society. For a full listing of all of the talented artisans participating please visit our website mchs1900.org and click on the Craft Days tab. For more information please feel free to call the Madison County Historical Society at 315-363-4136, or get social with us at Craft Days on Facebook.

