MSC’s Rogers joins state commissioners Reardon, Ball to launch first-ever Agriculture Career Day at Fair
Morrisville State College President Dr. David Rogers (right), Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball and State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon pause at the Nelson Farms stand (run by the Auxiliary Corporation of Morrisville) during Agriculture Career Day at the Great New York State Fair Friday.
Photo Credit: Ben Martin, Digital Media Producer
Morrisville State College President Dr. David Rogers (right), Depart-ment of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball and State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon pause at the Nelson Farms stand (run by the Auxiliary Corporation of Morrisville) during Agriculture Career Day at the Great New York State Fair Friday. Photo Credit: Ben Martin, Digital Media Producer
Related
Leave a Reply