MSC’s Rogers joins state commissioners Reardon, Ball to launch first-ever Agriculture Career Day at Fair

Morrisville State College President Dr. David Rogers (right), Depart-ment of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball and State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon pause at the Nelson Farms stand (run by the Auxiliary Corporation of Morrisville) during Agriculture Career Day at the Great New York State Fair Friday. Photo Credit: Ben Martin, Digital Media Producer

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

