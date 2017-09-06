Canastota Public Library offers lunchtime TED Talks

The Canastota Public Library is asking you to have lunch with TED, just once a month! The library will be offering TED Talks during the noon hour on the third Tuesday of every month. You can bring a bagged lunch and enjoy coffee and punch at the library while enjoying some new ideas from the Ted Talks.

The Ted Talks will be held on the following days: Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. We will start the Talk at about noon. Discussion on the topic will continue after the talk.

The Canastota Public Library will be the host the first talk Sept. 19 at noon. Cindy Stadelmaier from our staff will coordinate the event. She has selected a couple of TED Talks to view. The Great Swamp Conservancy is scheduled to host the October TED Talk. The November TED Talk will be hosted by the Madison County Office for the Aging.

Contact the library to RSVP your attendance. We would like to be prepared for all those who might like to participate. You can RSVP in person, by calling us at 315-697-7030 or by emailing us at canastota@midyork.org.

TED is a non-profit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED Talks began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged. Today, TED Talks covers all most all topics including subjects like science, business and global issues. The Canastota Public Library is pleased to offer Ted Talks at the Library. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

