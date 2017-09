Brindisi commends Cuomo and state’s U.S. Senators for fighting for federal disaster aid

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica issued the following statement Sept. 1:

“I want to commend the Governor and both of New York’s U.S. Senators in fighting for federal disaster aid for our region in response to the devastation caused by recent flooding. I am hopeful that the President will work across party lines and bring much-needed relief to families and local businesses that desperately need this help.”

