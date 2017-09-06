Taste of Hops: food and beer pairing, craft beer sampling at Hop Fest Sept. 16

Buy your advance tickets now for the Taste of Hops: food and beer pairing and Craft Beer Sampling at the Madison County Hop Fest on Sept. 16, 2017, at the Madison County Historical Society in Oneida.

The Taste of Hops: a food and beer pairing at the Madison County Hop Fest, from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, pairs area restaurants with a craft brewery to create an appetizer using craft beer as one of the ingredients. This year we are pleased to have the eight restaurants participating. Colgate Inn of Hamilton will be creating “Beer Bombs” a smoked sausage meatball seasoned with a house-made hops salt wrapped in bacon IPA Dijon-honey mustard paired with Good Nature’s Blight Buster.

No. 10 Tavern of Hamilton will be serving Critz Farms braised pulled pork sliders slathered in beer mustard barbeque sauce served with a side of house-made pickles and coleslaw paired with Critz Farm’s Honey Blond Ale. Creekside Inn of Oneida, Empire Farm Brewery of Cazenovia, Good Nature Farm Brewery of Hamilton, Hipstir Café of Oneida, Napoleon’s Café of Oneida, and Poolville Country Store of Earlville are also participating.

Tickets are $25advance or $30 at the door, if available as they are limited- only a 150 will be sold. Join us for the Taste of Hops for the craft beer sampling from 2:30-5:30 pm to sample craft beer from over 30 craft breweries. Come enjoy craft beer and hard cider. Brewery Representatives will be on hand to answer all your beer questions. Participants must be 21 years or older to sample the craft beer. Advance craft beer sampling tickets are $30 or $35 at the door. Buy them ahead at the following locations: Kraig’s Kegs in Sherrill; MCHS; Empire Brewing Co. in Cazenovia; WT Brews in Baldwinsville; Copper Turret in Morrisville, or at madisoncountyhopfest.org.

There are many activities planned for Hop Fest Weekend Sept. 15 through 17. Call the society at 315-363-4136, or visit madisoncountyhopfest.org for more details. If you are interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering your time, contact the society today. Like Madison County Hop Fest on Facebook. All proceeds from the Madison County Hop Fest support the educational programming at the Madison County Historical Society.

There is no admission to attend Hop Fest. Admission is charged for the Paired Beer Dinner, Taste of Hops, Craft Beer Sampling and Hop Heritage Tour. Tickets will be available for designated drivers (who must be 21 years of age) at the entrance of the craft beer sampling tent. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter the events where beer is served. Proper ID is required for entrance to all areas where beer is served.

