Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Following a traffic stop in the City of Oneida early Sunday morning, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cletus Halpin, 51, of Durhamville, and Nicole Campbell, 40, of Oneida.

Halpin was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (an A misdemeanor) after the investigation determined he was in possession of methamphetamine. Halpin was also issued traffic tickets for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Obstructed Vision, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Broken Glass, and Use or Placement of Stickers/Posters on a Windshield or Rear Window.

Campbell, a passenger in the vehicle operated by Halpin, was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (both A misdemeanors) after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Both were released on appearance tickets and are due back in Oneida City Court Oct. 20, 2017, to answer charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

