Running of the ducks: Community Action Partnership benefits from duck derby

On Saturday, 9/9/2017, CAP held its first Duck Derby to benefit the families and children CAP works with. The Derby began at Chittenango Creek and ended at the Grand. There were 200 ducks in the race supported by community members. Prizes awarded included cash, gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. CAP plans to hold the Duck Derby every fall.

CAP is a non-profit agency which has operated in Madison County for 35 years, working with families and children facing obstacles of housing shortages, unemployment, lack of transportation, food insecurity and other issues, CAP has impacted the lives of many, partnering with several other non-profits.

