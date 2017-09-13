MVRC welcomes special guests from Rotary Leadership Institute

Mohawk Valley Rotary Club welcomes special guests Jerry and Doreen Gortner from Rotary Leadership Institute North East America.

Doreen presented on the Rotary Leadership Institute and its three-part leadership and developmental program that strengthens Rotary Clubs through education, collaboration and the exchange of ideas.

“The mission of The Rotary Leadership Institute is to provide an educational opportunity for Rotarians, and we want to encourage our members to take advantage of this educational program that will help grow their skills as community leaders,” said Club President Cindy Bennett.

Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be sending four members to the program in September.

For more information on joining The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club, visit facebook.com/pg/MohawkValleyRotaryDistrict7150.

