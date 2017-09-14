«  
  »

Madison County Out Of Darkness Walk planned for Sept. 30

Walk Date: 09/30/2017
Walk Location: ClearPath for Veterans – 1223 Salt Springs Rd.,  Chittenango, NY
Check-in/Registration Time: 09/30/2017 at 11:00 am
Walk Begins: 12:00 pm  Walk Ends: 2:00 pm
For more information, please contact:
Contact Name: Janelle Powell
Contact Phone: 315-439-8233
Contact Email: janellepowell16@yahoo.com
Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.
September 13th, 2017 | Category: Health, Wellness & Safety, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  