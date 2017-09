Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Debo is a 3-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix who needs a permanent home. He will make some lucky family a great companion. Won’t you give him a chance for a home?

Josie is a pretty 4-year-old female kitty. Perhaps you could stop in and see her, maybe you are just the right match for each other. Stop in and get to know her today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

