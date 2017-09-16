Morrisville Public Library news

Be sure to join us this Friday September 22 for our first historic talk of the fall, Woman Suffrage in Madison County at 6:30pm. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will explain the roles local civic groups played supporting and fighting against Woman Suffrage and the impact these organizations had on statewide efforts to gain or stop woman suffrage. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in New York State.

On Friday, September 29 for our Family Movie we are showing, Captain Underpants: First Epic Movie, at 7:00pm. We provide the popcorn; just bring your own beverage. The library closes at 8pm, so if you have library business to attend to, please come early!

On Saturday September 30 we will be having our Fall Book Sale from 10am-4pm! Stop in and grab some good books for the fall weather ahead! Stock up for winter! Can’t beat the prices! We will have adult and kids’ books, DVD’s, books on tape or CD, music CD’s and more!

Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour is back! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday October 3 at 10:00am. Help us have fun with “Cuddle Bears”! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you can’t make that day, join us Tuesday October 10 for “Scarecrows”! The complete list of topics is available at the circulation desk now.

We are partnering with the Morrisville Fire Department to bring an event of “egg-y” proportions! Join us for our Great Egg Drop on Friday October 13 at 6:30pm at the Morrisville Fire House! Can you create a “protective container” to house a raw egg? We will place a raw egg in your creation and the firefighters will drop if from the raised ladder truck (so be sure to bring whatever is needed to close your creation that evening)!

Put your thinking caps on and protect your egg at all costs! All adults and kids are welcome to participate! If you make it through the first round, you move on to the second round and we continue until only one egg is left not broken! The winner will receive a Kindle Fire! There will be fire safety activities and fun stuff to do for adults and children that evening too! Great event for the entire family! So call or stop into the library and sign up to create your “egg-tastic” safe container starting September 20!

On Monday October 9 we will be closed to observe Columbus Day. We will reopen Tuesday at 10am. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturdays 10am-4pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

