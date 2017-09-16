Oswego County man arrested on child pornography charges

On Sept. 14, 2017, the New York State Police in Pulaski arrested Joseph T. Molski, 56, of 6828 SR-3, Town of Richland for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (Possession of Child Pornography).

The arrest occurred as a result of an investigation by State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop D Computer Crime Unit and the Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. Molski was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and remanded to the custody of the Oswego County Sheriff on $10,000.00 cash bail / $20,000.00 bond.

The Mid State Child Exploitation Task Force is a Task Force comprised of members from the New York State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation dedicated to the investigation of child exploitation.

