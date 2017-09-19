Oswego man charged with criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child

On Sept. 6, 2017, State Police in Fulton began an investigation into a violation of a court order. On Sept. 15, 2017, Investigators charged 36-year-old Daniel Pyne, Jr., from Oswego, with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and eight counts of second-degree criminal contempt, both class “A” misdemeanors.

The charges stem from allegations that Pyne was using a third party to correspond with written letters to a protected party of a duly served order of protection. The order of protection was issued as a result of a prior arrest for charges of third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, course of sexual conduct against a child and third-degree criminal sexual act in June 2017.

Pyne is incarcerated in the Oswego County Jail awaiting court proceedings and has sent numerous written letters to the protected party while he has been incarcerated. Pyne was arraigned in the City of Oswego Court and remanded back to Oswego County Jail on $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.

The State Police was assisted by Oswego County Child Protection Services and the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

