Adopt-a-thon/fundraiser Sept. 24 at Vernon Variety Shoppes

Sunday, Sept. 24, Vernon Variety Shoppes on Route 5 in Vernon is hosting a Meet ‘n’ Greet Adopt-a-Thon. Purrs & Whiskers cat rescue will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cats and kittens seeking their ‘furever’ home. OnVernon Variety Shoppes on Route 5 in Vernon is hosting a Meet ‘n’ Greet Adopt-a-Thon. Purrs & Whiskers cat rescue will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cats and kittens seeking their ‘furever’ home.

Vernon Variety vendors will be donating 10 percent of sales Sept. 22 , 23 and 24 to be divided among the pet rescue groups who participated in our September adopt-a-thons. Be sure to stop and shop those days to help the cause.

If a pet is not in your future, you can still donate pet food ANYTIME at Vernon Variety in our donation basket. We will be distributing to local rescues monthly.

