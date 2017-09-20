Adopt-a-thon/fundraiser Sept. 24 at Vernon Variety Shoppes

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Vernon Variety Shoppes on Route 5 in Vernon is hosting a Meet ‘n’ Greet Adopt-a-Thon. Purrs & Whiskers cat rescue will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cats and kittens seeking their ‘furever’ home.
Vernon Variety vendors will be donating 10 percent of sales Sept. 22, 23 and 24 to be divided among the pet rescue groups who participated in our September adopt-a-thons. Be sure to stop and shop those days to help the cause.
If a pet is not in your future, you can still donate pet food ANYTIME at Vernon Variety in our donation basket. We will be distributing to local rescues monthly.
