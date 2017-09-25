Lenox Democrats nominate Blanchard for town council

The Town of Lenox Democratic Committee unanimously nominated Douglas Scott Blanchard for Lenox Town Council at its caucus Sept. 15. The Town of Lenox Democratic Committee unanimously nominated Douglas Scott Blanchard for Lenox Town Council at its caucus Sept. 15. The nomination means Blanchard will appear on three separate lines on the Nov. 7 ballot: Democratic Party, Independence Party and a split line between the Women’s Equality Party and the People’s Voice Party.

“I am proud to represent the Lenox Democrats in the upcoming election, and I thank them for the nomination and their support,” Blanchard said.

