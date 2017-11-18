Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their care givers. We look forward to hosting these early childhood education opportunities each Tuesday morning through the end of July!

Friday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. – Art Reception for Thomas Schmitt

Tom’s paintings are bold, colorful, and vibrant! His subjects and style meld prehistoric and contemporary aesthetics into a quirky, stunning display of talent and vision. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Friday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. – Cooking By The Book Potluck Dinner

Sign-up in advance for our Cooking By The Book event. Stop by the front desk at the Library to pick a recipe from our featured cookbook—One Dish Meals, The Easy Way. Participants are invited to join us for a potluck dinner at the Library, before heading out to the Village Green for the “Night of Lights.”

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

