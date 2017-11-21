Hunt Named National Coach of the Year Finalist

Raiders Boss Capped 2017 with Second Patriot League Crown in Four Seasons at Helm

Colgate’s Dan Hunt is one of 18 finalists for the 2017 STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award, presented to the national coach of the year.

The Raiders just completed a 7-4 campaign that included a 5-1 Patriot League record on the strength of five consecutive victories to close the season. Colgate is the only team in the Patriot League with a winning overall record, and the Raiders during their five-game winning streak outscored the opposition 37.0 to 6.4.

Hunt in four seasons owns a 26-21 (.553) overall record, highlighted by a sizzling 18-6 (.750) performance against Patriot League competition with two championships. Colgate and Lehigh are sharing this year’s crown, the first shared title in the league since 2006.

Colgate statistically this season led the Patriot League in rushing offense (185.3), rushing defense (115.0, 20th nationally), scoring defense (17.5, 15th nationally and best since 1981), sacks (26), interceptions (16, seventh nationally), punt returns (10.5), turnover margin (+6) and time of possession (32:34, 15th nationally).

Individually, Hunt coached four Patriot League statistical leaders: Nick Wheeler with 11½ sacks, a figure that ranks third nationally and stands as the second-best sack total in Colgate Football history; Abu Daramy-Swaray with a 7.9 punt return average; Chris Puzzi with a 9-of-12 effort on field goals; and Thomas Ives with 15.4 yards per reception.

