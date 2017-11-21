The Horned Dorset Inn concludes its 40th anniversary with special holiday offerings

The Horned Dorset Inn approaches the end of its 40th anniversary year, there’s still time to enjoy memorable gourmet dinners and overnight accommodations before this quintessential hostelry closes out its 2017 season with a final night of dining and celebration Dec. 31 . The Horned Dorset Inn approaches the end of its 40th anniversary year, there’s still time to enjoy memorable gourmet dinners and overnight accommodations before this quintessential hostelry closes out its 2017 season with a final night of dining and celebration

Chef Aaron Wratten, his wife and inn Manager Maddalena Molli, and their courteous and friendly staff will welcome patrons back for the 2018 season when they reopen on April 26 .

Wednesday through Sunday . It will be open Thanksgiving Day for seatings between 1 and 6 p.m. , offering a four-course prix-fixe dinner featuring a combination of unique and traditional dishes. The cost is $62, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Call For the remainder of this year, the inn will continue its regular dining hoursthrough. It will be open Thanksgiving Day for seatings between, offering a four-course prix-fixe dinner featuring a combination of unique and traditional dishes. The cost is $62, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Call 315-855-7898 to make reservations.

In December, the restaurant will continue its regular menu along with a special holiday offering that includes four courses of festive dishes, which will be posted on its web site at www.horneddorsetinn.com

The Horned Dorset also provides overnight accommodations in comfortable, well-appointed rooms at the inn, as well as at several restored houses within walking distance of the restaurant. A European-style buffet breakfast is included.

On New Year’s Eve, the inn’s full a la carte menu will be available from 6 until 8 p.m.. After that, the menu will change over to an elegant six-course prix-fixe dinner in the dining room affectionately known as “The Library.”

Throughout the holidays, the inn will continue to offer an option that’s available to patrons who prefer to entertain and dine in style in their own home at any time during the year: “Horned Dorset To Go.” Simply order in advance and pick up a home holiday feast or business dinner, which includes fully prepared gourmet meals with the inn’s signature hot cheese souffle, well-accompanied entrees of meat, game or fish; and signature desserts.

The restaurant also caters off-site private and business events—whether large or small— ranging from cocktail parties and light dinners to buffets, gala and corporate events, and office lunches.

Throughout the holidays and regular dining season, the inn can accommodate parties of between six and 80 guests, with an experienced coordinator dedicated to arranging the details of the event. The private dining rooms can host up to 12 people.

In addition to live music by The Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo on most Friday evenings, the inn hosts monthly Sunday dinner-concert series. This season’s final dinner concert, “An Evening of French Song,” will be held on Dec. 10 . It will feature the inn’s favorite musical couple—Soprano Johana Arnold and Pianist Kim Paterson—returning in the company of their daughter Barbara Arnold Paterson, a fast-rising star of the concert and operatic worlds in her adopted country of New Zealand. The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres at 4 p.m. and the concert at 5 p.m. , followed by dinner.

