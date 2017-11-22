ARISE trains new ombudsman volunteers

ARISE oversees an advocacy program known as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program in Onondaga, Cortland, Oswego and Cayuga counties, which encompasses Region 10. On Nov. 2, ARISE completed training with seven new volunteers.

The purpose of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is to protect the health, safety, welfare, and civil rights of people living in nursing homes and adult care facilities. Certified Ombudsmen in the program advocate for residents’ rights and ensure that their complaints are resolved to support a higher quality of life.

Long-Term Care Ombudsmen are trained and certified volunteer advocates who are passionate about the well-being of people living in nursing homes or adult care facilities. They can help resolve complaints, provide information about resident rights, and advocate on behalf of residents for high standards of quality care.

People interested in learning more about becoming an Ombudsman volunteer should contact Jeffrey Parker at (315) 671-5108 or jparker@ariseinc.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

