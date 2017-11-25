Caz Presbyterian Church hosts community soup and dessert café…

…and Caz High School string ensemble

The First Presbyterian Church in Cazenovia will host a Soup and Dessert Café at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the meeting house of the Church. Entrance to the Meeting House is on Sullivan Street.

Gourmet soups include a loaded potato Soup, a seafood frogmore stew, cheddar broccoli, shrimp bisque and buffalo chicken wing. New this year is “holy cow chili” made by the church’s pastor, Rev. Tom Oak.

Come early; the soup goes quickly, and the desserts are wonderful.

Immediately following the Cazenovia tree lighting in the front yard of the church, the Caz High School string ensemble, under the direction of Mary Coburn, will perform selected Christmas music in the sanctuary of the church.

So stop by the Cazenovia Presbyterian Church for some warm soup, tasty desserts and wonderful Christmas music Friday, Dec. 1. Then enjoy the Christmas Walk in downtown Cazenovia.

For more information, contact the church at 315-655- 3191 or visit cazpres.org.

