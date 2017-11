Adopt-a-Senior Month at Humane Society of Rome

Kini is a 7-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier Mix. He is looking for a forever owner who has a heart full of love and patience, so come and fall in love with him today!

Ross is a good looking 10-year-old male cat. This sweet boy deserves a great family to live out his golden years with. He promises to bring you lots of joy. Will you welcome him home?

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

